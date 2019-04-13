George McDaniel



West Plains - George William McDaniel, 87, of West Plains, Missouri, formerly Mountain Home, Arkansas, and Clarksdale, Mississippi passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 in West Plains. He was born September 18, 1931 to the late George Homer and Lona (Vice) McDaniel in Barton, Arkansas. George was a member of the Bridge Missionary Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He loved his friends and church family and mowing the yard at the church. George loved to tinker with everything, especially his John Deere tractor. He is preceded in passing by his parents; two infant sons; three sisters and a brother.



George is survived by his wife Bernice McDaniel of the home; two daughters and a son-in-law, Jan (Ruddie)Stratton of West Plains, Missouri and Cyndi Pugh of Hernando, Mississippi; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert McDaniel of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Clyde (Lil) McDaniel of Rena Lara, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Ariel (Gabe) Dickson, Taylor, Austin, Kyle and John Christian Pugh and many more nieces, nephews, family and friends.



A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 12 at the Bridge Missionary Baptist Church with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Hershel Conley officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 12, 2019 at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clarksdale, Mississippi under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



Memorials may be made to the Bridge Missionary Baptist Church, 3368 Hwy 62-412, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 13, 2019