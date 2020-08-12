George Michael Bryant, Jr
Viola - George Michael Bryant, Jr. of Viola, Arkansas, passed away August 3, 2020, in Saint Louis, Missouri at the age of 37. He was born July 8, 1983, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the son of Mike and Debbie Kendall Bryant. He married Angel Wagster on February 25, 2017, in Salem, Arkansas. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars, and spending time outside. Michael is survived by his wife, Angel Darlene Bryant of Viola, AR; father, Mike (Debbie) Bryant, Sr. of Elizabeth, AR; mother, Debbie (Mike Hall) Bryant of Bakersfield, MO; three sons, Stephen Michael Trevino of Clarkridge, AR, Jason Lee Trevino of Clarkridge, AR, and Jared Wayne Trevino of Clarkridge, AR; two step-children, Dean Mackey of Henderson, AR and Brittany (Fredrick) Purcell of Viola, AR; two sisters, Cheryl Ann (Frankie) White of Gassville, AR, and Susan Amanda Nichole (Danny) Holstrom of Mountain Home, AR; his grandmothers, Louise Bryant and Donna Kendall-Reed; and several extended family, including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, J.W. Bryant and Melvin Kendall, and uncles, Tommy Walker, Sr. and Darren Kendall. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
