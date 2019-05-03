Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Calico Rock - Georgia May (aka Corkie) Parker, 79, passed away on April 30, 2019.

She was born on February 10, 1940 to Coy and Audrey (Lane) Ritter in

Calico Rock, Arkansas.

Georgia spent most of her years as a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking especially for family gatherings, baking pies, bargain hunting, embroidering, and spending time with family and

friends.

Georgia married Alfred Cunningham on August 6, 1956 in Mountain Home,

Arkansas. To this union three children were born: Jerry, Eddie

and Wayne.

In August, 1967 in Kansas City, Missouri, she married Bert Parker.

To this union three children were born: Robert, Katy, and Charley.

Georgia is survived by three sons: Wayne Cunningham of Mountain Home;

Robert (Judy) Parker of Calico Rock; Charley Parker of Bull

Shoals; daughter: Katy (Mark) Page of Gassville; brother, Harvey

Cunningham of Bull Shoals; sister: Sharon Greenwood of Orrick,

Missouri; 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

Pallbearers: Mitchell Cunningham, Lance Cunningham, Logan Cunningham, Quinton Wildhagen, Levi Parker, and Braiden Page.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; sons: Jerry

and Eddie Cunningham; brothers: Dale Ritter, Hervie Cunningham and Roy Gene Shipley; and one sister, Maxine Helms.

The funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home. Interment will follow at Galatia Cemetery. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 3 to May 4, 2019
