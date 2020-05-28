Gerald Robert Carlstein
Mountain Home - The date of the Memorial Service for Gerald Robert Carlstein of Mountain Home, Arkansas has yet to be determined. Gerald died peacefully May 23, 2020 in the skilled nursing facility at the Good Samaritan Society in Mountain Home. He was born November 25, 1932 in West Allis, Wisconsin, the only child of Eric and Marie Carlstein. He married Joanne Arlene Mair on March 20, 1954. Gerald graduated from Marquette University in June, 1954 and was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy, achieving the rank of Lieutenant JG, and serving on active duty until November, 1957. After an Honorable Discharge he worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company, then served as the first Executive Secretary of the West Allis Chamber of Commerce, and in 1966 co-founded Fleet Services, Inc., an automotive leasing and management company of which he served as president from 1967 to 1992. Gerald and Joanne moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in June of 1996. Gerald is survived by a son, Mark (Lynne) Carlstein of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and a daughter, Claire (David) Lievrouw of St. Croix, Wisconsin. He has four grandchildren, Julie Marie (Carlstein) Mauer (Jayson), Benjamin Mitchell Carlstein, Adam Frank Lievrouw and Angela Rose Lievrouw. He also has three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Katherine, and Charlie Mauer, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife (March 10, 2014) and parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church or service organization of your choice. Arrangements are at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services of Mountain Home. Visit the online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com






Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 28 to Dec. 31, 2020.
