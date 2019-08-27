|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Schroeder
Lakeview - Gerald "Jerry" Schroeder, age 84, passed away on August 24, 2019 holding the hand of the love of his life, Marian.
Jerry was born April 28, 1935 in Remsen, Iowa. Jerry and Marian were wed on September 7, 1957. They raised five children in Remsen, Iowa.
Jerry and Marian farmed in Remsen. Upon their retirement they moved to Lakeview, Arkansas, where they joined Marian's brother, Bob Bowker.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years Marian, his five children and their 20 grand children and 29 great grandchildren.
There will be a Rosary from 6:00-7:00pm, Tuesday, August 27, at Roller Funeral Home, Mountain Home.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, August 28, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., Mountain Home. Interment will be at a later date in Remsen, Iowa.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 27, 2019