Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Mountain Home - Mrs. Geraldine Blaha, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 6, 2020, at her home. She was born July 20, 1939, to Robert and Constance (Metrose) Camerano in Chicago, Illinois.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, Ronald Blaha of the home; three sons: Richard Majewski, Michael Blaha, and Richard Blaha; two daughters: Noreen Majewski and Sharyn Lambiris; many grandchildren and one great grandchild; and one sister, Roberta Capitta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Thomas; daughter, Doreen Hersowski; and sister, Frances Howell.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
