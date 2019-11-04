Geraldine Evans



Mountain Home - Geraldine Rettig Evans of Mountain Home, formerly of North Little Rock, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born on November 14, 1931, at McRae, Arkansas, to Lewis and Mary Rettig. Geraldine graduated from Little Rock High School (presently Little Rock Central High) and retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lee H. Evans, Jr. Geraldine was an active member of Park Hill Baptist Church in North Little Rock.



In addition to her many church friends, Geraldine especially loved her ladies Bible Study and prayer group. After moving to Mountain Home in 2015, she gained new friends at Good Samaritan Retirement Community and her new church home, East Side Baptist Church.



Geraldine is remembered for her enthusiastic love of the Lord, for her warm smile, friendliness, her gifts of hospitality, service and encouragement and for preparing tasty meals for family and friends.



Geraldine is survived by a son, Ron Evans (Debbie) of Bella Vista; a daughter, Kathy Shoemaker of Mountain Home; eight grandkids and thirteen great grandchildren. She was also preceded by two half-sisters, Dorothy Giddens of Houston TX, and Marie Hallum of Lonoke.



Visitation will be 2-4 p.m, Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the chapel at Good Samaritan Society in Mountain Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.



Memorials may be made to The Broyles Foundation in support of the Playbook for Alzheimer's Caregivers.3810 N. Front St. Suite # 3, Fayetteville, AR 72703



An online obituary and guest registry is available at https://www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019