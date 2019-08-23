Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Gilbert Kuglitsch Obituary
Gilbert "Gil" Kuglitsch passed away on August 19, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 88. He was born in West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated from Nathan Hale High School. Gil served his country in the army during the Korean War, and married Lucia Faillaci in 1954. In 1991 he retired from Prudential Financial, and he and Lucia moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas. Gil was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved doing home improvement projects.

Gil will be sadly missed by his wife, Lucia, of nearly 65 years, his 3 children and their spouses, 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Reverend Norbert Rappold as celebrant, on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials May be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at

www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
