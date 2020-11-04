Gladys ("Gay") Evelyn Poynter
Gladys ("Gay") Evelyn Poynter received her wings on October 29, 2020. She leaves her twins, daughter Debby St. Clair (Ed St. Clair) and her son Scott Poynter (Elizabeth Poynter), and her seven grandchildren Dustin and Emory Poynter, Zach and Nate Villemez, and Brandon, Garett, and Ryan St. Clair. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years Terry, and her son Lee.
Gay was beautiful in every way. She was an extremely kind-hearted and Christian lady that was proud having her hair look pretty, her makeup just right, and she was always dressed perfectly. More than anything though, she was deeply caring of her loved ones. She took care of Lee when he was sick, and she took care of Terry when he couldn't walk and when he struggled with his mental health.
Roller Funeral Homes will be taking care of all Gay's arrangements. Her long-time friends Lynn and Sue Jenkins, their daughter Renata Jenkins Byler and son-in-law Tim Byler (the owners/operators of Roller's) have been absolutely wonderful to Gay and her family. Debby and Scotty express gratitude especially to Renata for all she has done. A memorial service is planned at Roller Funeral Home in Mountain Home for both Terry and Gay on April 3, 2021.
With her love, her compassion, her kindness, and by leading others to closer walks with Christ - she was clearly an angel living with us on Earth. She is now home and preparing a place for all of us.
Gay's full obituary may be read at https://www.poynterlawgroup.com/blog-1
.