Gladys Lorene Hayes
Calico Rock - Funeral services for Gladys Lorene Hayes, 86, Calico Rock, Arkansas, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hayes passed away at 6:50 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at White River Healthcare.
She was born September 15, 1933, at Bakersfield, Missouri, to Lloyd Bean and Clara Melvina Smith Bean. On May 10, 1951, she was married at Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Bobby Kenneth Hayes, who preceded her in death on March 3, 2014. Mrs. Hayes was a member of The American Legion, Calico Rock, Arkansas. She loved simply and deeply and was very devoted to her family and friends; she was a hard worker and a great cook. Mrs. Hayes attended Bakersfield Assembly of God.
She is survived by two children, Mark Hayes and wife, Paige and Bobbie Rush and fiancée Larry Hazel, all of Calico Rock; three grandchildren, Victoria Branscum, Grant Hayes and Casey Rush; two great-grandchildren, Rosalynne Cantrell and Emmi Branscum; one sister, Freda May and husband, Milford; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, two sisters, Florence J. Orf and Clarace Bean; and five brothers, James R. Bean, Leon Bean, Leaman Bean, Lloyd Bean, Jr. and Paul Ray Bean, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Bean Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bean Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019