Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Gladys Weiss Obituary
Gladys Weiss

Lakeview - Gladys Weiss Abell was born February 04, 1935, in Saginaw, Michigan to Emil and Pearl (Baumgartner) Weiss and died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home in Lakeview, Arkansas.

Gladys completed a three-year hospital nursing program in Saginaw, Michigan. She then received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Gladys taught pediatric Nursing at Children's Hospital in Detroit for 10 years. She then worked at Macomb Community College for 28 years, teaching nursing and going on to become the Director of Nursing. After retiring, Gladys worked part time at Hospice of the Ozarks. Gladys was a member of First Baptist Church her in Mountain Home. Gladys enjoyed collecting frog figurines. she and Norman enjoyed traveling.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, her sister , Irene, and her husband, Norman Abell. She is survived by two sisters , Doris (Tom) Boruszewski of San Diego, California, Linda (Bernard) Uhlmann of Englewood, Florida, one brother, James (Terri) Weiss of Saginaw, Michigan, and three step-daughters, Kristin (Gregg) Friend of Jacksonville, Florida, Bryn (Brad) Howald of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mardi (Kelly) Wilkerson of Huntsville, Alabama.

A memorial service will be held Friday April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Roller Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Tad Rogers officiating. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhoems.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
