Glen Vass
Mountain Home - Glen Richard Vass, 96, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born in Burlington Township, Indiana, on July 23, 1924 to Virgil L. and Eva (Rodgers) Vass. He was a member of the Alpha-Zeta Fraternity at Purdue University where he graduated in 1946 as a distinguished student and earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. He has worked in various forms of employment including forestry with Virginia Pulp and Paper, owner/operator of Promise Land Charcoal, science teacher at the Mountain Home Junior High School, as a surveyor for W. Goforth, and many more.
He is survived by five daughters: Mary Ann Vass, Elizabeth Jane Fannon, Phyllis Jean Moore, Karen Sue Ng, and Teresa Laurie Snurr, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances L. (Terman) Vass and brother Lawrence Vass.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home. Officiating will be minister will be Rev. Bill Nelson. Because of his desire to give to ministries, we felt it would be an honor to him to allow family and friends to give a memorial gift to the Summit Pentecostal Church of God in Summit, Arkansas in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
