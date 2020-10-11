1/1
Glen Vass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Vass

Mountain Home - Glen Richard Vass, 96, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born in Burlington Township, Indiana, on July 23, 1924 to Virgil L. and Eva (Rodgers) Vass. He was a member of the Alpha-Zeta Fraternity at Purdue University where he graduated in 1946 as a distinguished student and earning a Bachelor of Science Degree. He has worked in various forms of employment including forestry with Virginia Pulp and Paper, owner/operator of Promise Land Charcoal, science teacher at the Mountain Home Junior High School, as a surveyor for W. Goforth, and many more.

He is survived by five daughters: Mary Ann Vass, Elizabeth Jane Fannon, Phyllis Jean Moore, Karen Sue Ng, and Teresa Laurie Snurr, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Frances L. (Terman) Vass and brother Lawrence Vass.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home. Officiating will be minister will be Rev. Bill Nelson. Because of his desire to give to ministries, we felt it would be an honor to him to allow family and friends to give a memorial gift to the Summit Pentecostal Church of God in Summit, Arkansas in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved