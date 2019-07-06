|
Glenda Dora Kilgore
Mountain Home - Services for Glenda Kilgore, 79, of Mountain Home, are private. Glenda passed away June 30, 2019. She was born October 31, 1939, in Beach Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of James Elmer and Mary Velza Martin Horne. She married Frederick on December 18, 1970, in Flint, MI and worked for General Motors. Glenda lived in Mountain Home since moving from Michigan, in 2006. She enjoyed reading, working in the yard, baking, cooking, and crocheting. Survivors include: husband, Frederick Kilgore of Mountain Home, AR; four daughters, Lori Sackett of Lapeer, MI, Dora (Mike) White of St. Johns, MI, Heather Galliway of Grand Blanc, MI, and Lisa Kilgore of Orlando, FL; brother, Elmer Wayne (Barb) Horne of Burton, MI; twenty two grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jamey, Justin, Brittni, Melissa, Angela, Shane, Robyn, Madison, Mackenzie, Grant, Camden, Makayla, Jenna, Kali, Kate, Henry, Raylee, Peyton, Livia, Ainsley, Fiona, and Carter; three nephews, Michael, Christopher, and Timothy Horne; and her beloved dog, Sassi. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Junior and JW Horne, and two sisters, Bonnie Jenkins and Betty Grubb. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society. Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services - www.kirbyandfamily.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 6, 2019