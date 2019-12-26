Glenda Hunnell



Lakeview, Arkansas - Glenda Hunnell, age 67, passed away December 20, 2019 at her home in Lakeview, AR.



Glenda married Ken Hunnell on June 22, 1973, in Mountain Home, AR. She and Ken worked as owner/operators of the family business, Gunga-La Lodge and River Outfitters. She spent the last 11 years being a stay-at-home Mimi to granddaughters Kayden and Dusty.



Glenda is survived by her husband, Ken Hunnell of Lakeview, AR; mother-in-law, Vivian Hunnell of Lakeview, AR; daughters, Adrianne (Ryan) Dunn; granddaughter, Kayden Dunn of Madison, MS and Kemberlee (Neal) Woods, granddaughter Dusty Woods of Flippin, AR; brothers, Richard (Becky) McCracken of Fairview, AR, and David (Evelyn) McCracken of Flippin, AR; sisters-in-law, Dawne (Phillip) Risher of Maumelle, AR, Donna McCracken of Mountain Home, AR, and Colleen McCracken of Gassville, AR, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Milburn McCracken and Erma Lee McCracken (Knight); brothers, Darrell McCracken and Dale McCracken.



A Private Family Memorial will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas.