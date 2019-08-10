Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Glenn Harold Jones


Yellville, AR - Services will be private for Glenn Harold Jones of Yellville, Arkansas.

Glenn passed away August 2, 2019 at his residence at the age of 65. He was born July 19, 1954, in Everett, Washington, the son of Harold and Ruth Thompson Jones. He married Johnnene Nichols on April 7, 1984 and worked as a Service Technician. Glenn was a U.S. Army Veteran. He lived in Yellville since moving from Dallas, TX, in 2001. He was originally a native of Everett, WA. He enjoyed reading, hunting, working on projects at his home and traveling with his wife.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Johnnene Jones of Yellville, AR and two brothers, Vern and Cliff Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at www.rmef.org/arkansas.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 10, 2019
