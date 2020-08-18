Glenn Jay Whitham
Mountain Home - Glenn Jay Whitham of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 17, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. He was born April 18, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Jay and Irene Vernon Whitham. He married Patricia Jensen on November 9, 1963, in Las Vegas, Nevada, and worked in maintenance for the University of Minnesota - Morris. Glenn lived in Mountain Home since moving from Morris, Minnesota, in 1997. He was a member of the Community of Christ Church. He enjoyed listening to music. Glenn is survived by his wife, Patricia Whitham of Mountain Home, AR; son, Jason Whitham; two grandsons, Drake (JuliAnn) Lorenzen, and Beau Whitham; two brothers, Marven (Jackie) Whitham, and Wayne Whitham; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Graveside Funeral Service for Glenn will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 21, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel, with Sharon Madsen and Lois Jean Brooks officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Community of Christ Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
