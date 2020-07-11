1/1
Goldie Lee
Mountain Home - Goldie Maudine Lee of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 10, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. She was born August 17, 1934, in Tyler, Texas, the daughter of Francis and Abby Lucius Turner. She married Robert E. Lee on May 10, 1975 in Marion, Illinois and was a waitress and dental assistant. Goldie lived in Mountain Home since moving from Zion, Illinois, in 1994. She was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She enjoyed her family, crafts, gardening, hunting, and traveling to see family. Goldie is survived by her two sons, Jim Stinson of Mountain Home, AR and John (Carmen) Stinson of Genoa City, WI; two daughters, Kathy Kartheiser of Mountain Home, AR and Sue (Dave) Harmon of Pensacola, FL; four grandchildren, Jason Whitlock, Joanna Segura, Robert E Lee Stinson, and John Allen Stinson, Jr; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all eleven brothers and sisters. A Funeral Service for Goldie will be 2:00 pm, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Richard Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with John Stinson, Bobby Stinson, Dave Harmon, Ronnie Fielder, Anthony Segura, and Rickie Fielder as pallbearers. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
