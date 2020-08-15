Grace Michelle Haggart
Lakeview - A Celebration of Life for Grace Michelle Haggart of Lakeview, Arkansas will be 11AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bull Shoals, AR with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Grace passed away August 14, 2020, in Lakeview, Arkansas at the age of 66. She was born May 30, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of James and Mary Bearne Haggart. She attended Michigan State and Wayne State Universities. Grace was an accomplished massage therapist and the Resort Manager of Stay and Play in Lakeview, AR. She was never idle. Grace lived in Lakeview since moving from Colorado, in 2008 and quickly became active in the community planning special events and contributing to Lakeview Days. She was the Pastor of By His Grace Church in Lakeview, AR.
Grace is survived by her mother, Mary Louise Haggart of Bull Shoals, AR; brother, Jim (Colleen) Haggart of St. George, UT; special cousins, Claudia St. John of CO, Mona Jean Jehle of MI, and Katharine Wickersham of MI; and dear friends, Mirta Van Gorden of Flippin, AR, Anita LaRose of Lakeview, AR; and Kathy Brigmon of MI and beloved canine companions Daisy, Hobo, and Pretty Girl.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Memorials may be made to Have a Heart Pet Shelter in Yellville, AR .
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
