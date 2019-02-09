|
Gregory Alan Cherry
Mountain Home - Gregory Alan Cherry passed away on February 4, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas leaving us with a giant hole in our hearts, which will not soon be filled.
Many of us knew and loved Greg. He never met a stranger he could not charm (or piss off) and could sell you swamp land in Florida and make you proud to own it. His life was full of many antics and adventures, all which created plenty of stories that were entertaining and sometimes unbelievable. Greg and his dad, Gene, went on countless fishing trips and always had rather far-fetched tales about their adventures. Fortunately for all of us, his step-mother, Judy, was available to sort out the truth. Greg loved traveling with his beautiful wife Melissa, and especially enjoyed time spent in the windy city of Chicago.
Greg's greatest role in life was being a father to his daughters Mackenzie, Alexis, and Georgie. He supported them in all their activities and loved spending time with them on Beaver Lake where he docked the infamous "Buster Cherry." Greg will be greatly missed by his siblings Janet, Paul and Lisa, and numerous nieces and nephews. A great loss will be felt by his dogs, Dick and Leo, who were always by his side, traveling around town with their heads hanging out the truck windows and greeting customers at his tractor dealership.
His illustrious career in sales started at a shoe store in the Northwest Arkansas Mall when he was a senior at Springdale High School in 1983. This turned into a profitable endeavor because several of his favorite customers would buy him beer which he would later sell out of the back of his car to friends. This was the beginning of a lifelong career in sales with Greg landing in the farming industry where he became an expert in the world of farm equipment. His crowning achievement was the purchase of the Kubota/New Holland dealership, Ozarks Farm and Lawn, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Greg was a true benefactor and was always available to help those in need. He loved Northwest Arkansas and supported the community in various ways. Most recently, Greg and Melissa became active in promoting TheatreSquared and its new facility in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to TheatreSquared at theatre2.org/give or to the Children's Safety Center of Washington County at childrenssafetycenter.org.
Please join the Cherry family on Saturday, February 9 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm, to laugh, tell stories and celebrate a life which was lived to its fullest.
The celebration will be held at Banks Farm at 15760 Zimmer Road, Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mooresfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 9, 2019