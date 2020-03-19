Services
Mountain Home - Mr. Gregory Hauck, 64, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Salem, Arkansas. He was born April 11, 1955 in DC to Edward and Mary (Todd) Hauck. He had a long career at Lowes and Noland in Mountain Home. He was also a great handyman who enjoyed the outdoors.

Gregory is survived by his wife Ronda Hauck; 2 sons William Newman and Ryan (Rocky (Whanger)) Weyh; 2 daughters: Carrie (Cliff) Knup and Crystal Harris; 12 grandchildren: Madeline and Staige Dolan, Zoe, Natalie, Blaine, and Nathan Harris, Bella, Abby, Brody, Dylan, and Jacob; 2 brothers: Mike (Patty) and David Hauck; 3 sisters: Mary Morran, Karen (Johnny) James, Susan (Mary) Hauck, and Terry Hauck; 2 nieces: Maria Morran and Cora Hob; 2 nephews: Michael Hauck and Christopher Johnson; mother-in-law: Ramona Arford; 2 brothers-in-law: Jobe (Linda) and Russ (Nancy) Arford; 2 sisters-in-law: Joy (Steve) McKenna and Tami Goodman. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law: Ronald Arford, and sister-in-law: Romona Hales.

All service information will be announced by the family. Arrangements are being made by Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our website at rollerfuneralhomes.com
