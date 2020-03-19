|
Gregory Hauck
Mountain Home - Mr. Gregory Hauck, 64, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Salem, Arkansas. He was born April 11, 1955 in DC to Edward and Mary (Todd) Hauck. He had a long career at Lowes and Noland in Mountain Home. He was also a great handyman who enjoyed the outdoors.
Gregory is survived by his wife Ronda Hauck; 2 sons William Newman and Ryan (Rocky (Whanger)) Weyh; 2 daughters: Carrie (Cliff) Knup and Crystal Harris; 12 grandchildren: Madeline and Staige Dolan, Zoe, Natalie, Blaine, and Nathan Harris, Bella, Abby, Brody, Dylan, and Jacob; 2 brothers: Mike (Patty) and David Hauck; 3 sisters: Mary Morran, Karen (Johnny) James, Susan (Mary) Hauck, and Terry Hauck; 2 nieces: Maria Morran and Cora Hob; 2 nephews: Michael Hauck and Christopher Johnson; mother-in-law: Ramona Arford; 2 brothers-in-law: Jobe (Linda) and Russ (Nancy) Arford; 2 sisters-in-law: Joy (Steve) McKenna and Tami Goodman. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law: Ronald Arford, and sister-in-law: Romona Hales.
All service information will be announced by the family. Arrangements are being made by Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our website at rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020