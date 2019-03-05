Guenda Erceil Haughn



Mountain Home - Guenda Erceil Haughn, daughter of the late Tollie and Grace Baker Haughn was born August 28, 1932 at Vidette, AR and went to be with her Lord at Good Samaritan Nursing Facility in Mountain Home, AR on March 2, 2019 at the age of 86 years, 6 months and 2 days. Erceil spent her working years as a municipal court secretary at Kansas City, MO and in later years worked as a secretary for Marbax Shirt factory.



Erceil was a longtime member of First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home, AR. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and was also involved in work for the Historical Society.



She is survived locally by her Aunt Culen Haughn of West Plains, MO; cousin, Joyce and Bill Dewitt of Viola, AR, James and Irine Hutson of Viola, AR, Dwayne and Terry Hutson of Marquand, MO, Vernon and Janie Hutson of Viola, AR, Judy and Doyle Shrable of Viola, AR, Anna and David Humphries of Sturkie, AR, Bobby Baker of Viola, AR and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.



Visitation will be held on March 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home, AR. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Tim Bryant officiating. Interment will be at Dewey Town cemetery at Elizabeth, AR. Memorials may be made to Mountain Home Assembly of God Church or the Historical Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.