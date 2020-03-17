H. Edward Barnett



Mountain Home - H. Edward Barnett, 89, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Fairfield, Iowa on September 30, 1930 to his parents Harley E. and Alvena (Knauss) Barnett. He graduated Fairfield High School in 1948. After that, he enlisted in the Iowa National Guard at the age of 17, then joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country in Okinawa & Korea during the Korean War. He followed this service with 2 years in the U.S.A.F. Reserve.



After his military service, he worked for John Deere, as a Manager for Service Master (Waterloo, Iowa) then American Building Maintenance (Tucson, Arizona). After moving to Midway, AR, he worked with his wife Joan in her business "Interiors by Joan" until his retirement.



He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and a life-time member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family on Lake Bull Shoals fishing and boating. At home, he enjoyed the quietness and beauty of the surrounding woods.



Ed is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joan L. (Petersen-Lafrenz) Barnett; 2 stepsons: Todd (Angie) & Chad (Mary) Lafrenz; beloved grandchildren: Emilie, Maria, Hannah, Dylan (Alexandra), Jake, & Cody and great grandchildren: Sebastian, Kayden and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Ella Mae, and son: Mark Barnett.



A memorial service was held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on March 17, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Inurnment will take place later this spring at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hudson, Iowa with a service for family and friends to include military honors. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020