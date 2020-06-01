Harlan Bradshaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harlan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlan Bradshaw

Mountain Home - Harlan Bradshaw of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 31, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born October 1, 1933, in Gould, Arkansas, the son of Jacob and Prudie Young Bradshaw. He married Carol Moore on May 18, 1957, in Merced, California and retired from Aeroquip. Harlan was a U.S. Army veteran of Korean War. Harlan lived in Mountain Home since moving from Dumas, Arkansas, in 1962. He enjoyed gardening, bee keeping, singing, and was a Deacon at Wise's Chapel Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. He loved doing things for people and was known for his giving heart. Harlan is survived by his daughter, Karen Bradshaw of Mountain Home, AR; three sons, Michael Bradshaw of Mountain Home, AR, Donnie Bradshaw of Mountain Home, AR, and Keith (Kim) Bradshaw of Hot Springs, AR; two grandchildren, Jacob and Kristi; a sister-in-law, Nina Bradshaw and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Barbara Adams, Anita Osborn, Judy Briggs, Kathy Tregle, and Robin Bonnit for the care they provided. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and ten siblings, Walter Bradshaw, Vernon Bradshaw, Edward Bradshaw, Ernest Bradshaw, Herbert Bradshaw, Sybil Rutherford, Eunice Shepherd, Lola Peterson, and an infant brother and sister. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery. A Graveside Service for Harlan will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Brother Mike Haney officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Ernie Clinton Bradshaw, Ernie Jean Bradshaw, David Bradshaw, Kevin Crawford, Noel Moore, Jim Biggers, Buddy Bradshaw, and Randy Callahan as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the missionary fund at Wise's Chapel Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved