Harlan Bradshaw
Mountain Home - Harlan Bradshaw of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 31, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 86. He was born October 1, 1933, in Gould, Arkansas, the son of Jacob and Prudie Young Bradshaw. He married Carol Moore on May 18, 1957, in Merced, California and retired from Aeroquip. Harlan was a U.S. Army veteran of Korean War. Harlan lived in Mountain Home since moving from Dumas, Arkansas, in 1962. He enjoyed gardening, bee keeping, singing, and was a Deacon at Wise's Chapel Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. He loved doing things for people and was known for his giving heart. Harlan is survived by his daughter, Karen Bradshaw of Mountain Home, AR; three sons, Michael Bradshaw of Mountain Home, AR, Donnie Bradshaw of Mountain Home, AR, and Keith (Kim) Bradshaw of Hot Springs, AR; two grandchildren, Jacob and Kristi; a sister-in-law, Nina Bradshaw and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Barbara Adams, Anita Osborn, Judy Briggs, Kathy Tregle, and Robin Bonnit for the care they provided. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and ten siblings, Walter Bradshaw, Vernon Bradshaw, Edward Bradshaw, Ernest Bradshaw, Herbert Bradshaw, Sybil Rutherford, Eunice Shepherd, Lola Peterson, and an infant brother and sister. Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery. A Graveside Service for Harlan will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Brother Mike Haney officiating. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Ernie Clinton Bradshaw, Ernie Jean Bradshaw, David Bradshaw, Kevin Crawford, Noel Moore, Jim Biggers, Buddy Bradshaw, and Randy Callahan as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the missionary fund at Wise's Chapel Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.