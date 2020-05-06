Harold Alvin Parks



Poplar Bluff, MO - Harold Alvin Parks, lovingly known as Dude by everyone that knew him, died peacefully in his home on Friday May 1, 2020 at 4:20 pm. Harold is survived by his wife and best friend of 62 years, Shirley; three daughters, Dawn Harding and husband Gregg Harding of Poplar Bluff, Lanie Bender of Poplar Bluff, and Anita Parks and husband Frank of Blue Eye, MO; one son, Harold Lynn Parks and his wife Kristie of Poplar Bluff; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Rocky Parks and wife Sandy; his father, Hurlin Parks; mother, Hester Parks; step-mother, Effie Lee Parks; four sisters, Zelma Marshall, Doris Hearst, Maxine DuBay and Ina June Schrum; five brothers, Derell Parks, Carol Parks, E.L. Parks, Curtis Parks, and Paul Parks. Upon his retirement, Harold and Shirley moved to Gamaliel, Arkansas, located on Lake Norfork, where he enjoyed fishing with his wife, family and friends. They recently moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, so he could be close to his children during his illness. A Family Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Maynard Bend Cemetery, Gamaliel, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 6 to May 8, 2020