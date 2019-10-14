Harold Dean Robertson



Mountain Home - Harold Dean preferred the nickname Rob. He was a native of Mountain Home, Arkansas and is preceded in death by his father, William Leslie; mother, Jessie (Jones); and siblings, William L., James C., Francis E., Nadine Wagner, and Doris Cooper. He is survived by one brother, Doyle L. Robertson.



Rob married Joy Ann (Bradley) in 1952 and they began their journey together by first moving to Wichita, Kansas where he worked for Boeing Aircraft. After a short stay, they eventually moved to Kansas City North, Missouri to work for TWA Airlines which is where they would raise their family and he would retire. After retirement, Rob and Joy moved back to Mountain Home as their permanent residence while spending many warm winters in South Texas. They lived out the remainder of their days this way together as Joy would stay by his side until his final hour. Rob was a standing member of the Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #225. During his time in Kansas City, he served as a deacon, elder, and Sunday school teacher at Barry Christian Church. Some of his hobbies included golfing, hunting, boating on the lakes that surround Mountain Home, and flying his small Cessna aircraft. He became a licensed flight instructor and continued to teach students until he was finally grounded because of a heart condition. He also enjoyed sports, and ushered at Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals games.



Rob is survived by his devoted wife, Joy; their children Victoria Suzanne (and husband Rick) Gaus, Colorado; Deborah Dean Abney, Rockford IL; Harold Bradley Robertson, Tulsa, OK and Kansas City, MO; and Patricia Diane (and husband, Mark) Ray, O'Fallon, IL. Numerous grandchildren include: Branch, Corey, Micah, Benjamin, Bradley, Sarah, Erin, Nicole, Chelsey, and Cody, along with nine great-grandchildren. Rob will be profoundly missed by family and friends.



Visitation will be held at Roller Funeral Home Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Roller Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Baxter House Adult Daycare, 1101 Spring Street, #3, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019