Harold Robertson
Melbourne - Harold Ray Robertson, 85, of Melbourne passed away January 15, 2020, in Flippin.
A visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020, from 11-12:00 p.m., at Roller Funeral Home, Mountain Home. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Calico Rock.
