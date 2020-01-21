Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Harold Robertson

Harold Robertson Obituary
Harold Robertson

Melbourne - Harold Ray Robertson, 85, of Melbourne passed away January 15, 2020, in Flippin.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020, from 11-12:00 p.m., at Roller Funeral Home, Mountain Home. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Calico Rock.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
