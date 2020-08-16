1/1
Harry McBride
Harry McBride

Mountain Home - Mr. Harry McBride, 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Hospice House. He was born on October 7, 1936 in Silver City, Iowa to George and Violet (Keys) McBride. He was a proud mentor and member of the Ozark Woodturners and a volunteer at Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years. He loved hunting and being outdoors. He would often say he had been born 100 years to late. There was nothing he could not do if he set his mind to it.

He is survived by his life partner Peggy Goolsby of the home and he was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
