Harry Paris, Sr.
Mountain Home - Harry Frank Paris, Sr., 85, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born August 27, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harry and Josephine (Stasiak) Paris. He is a United States Army Veteran with the Airborne 11th Dvision. Harry enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Paris.
Harry is survived by his wife, Yolanda Paris of Mountain Home; four sons, Harry Frank (Joanna)Paris, Jr. of Addison, Illinois, George (Esther) Manusos of Elgin, Illinois, Joseph Manusos of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Spero (Laurie) Manusos of West Chicago, Illinois; two daughters, Mary Jo (Michael) Zablotny of Justin, Texas and Toni (Mark) Manusos of Pine Ridge, Arkansas; a sister, Mary Wadas of East Chicago, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Sandra (Jerry) Skapyak, of Schaumburg, Illinois, Carol (Jonny) Malatia of Elgin, Illinois and Ginny (Steve) Kemper of California.
A wake will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3-8 p.m., at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Forest Park, Illinois. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park.
