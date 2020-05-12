Harvey Bullock



Mountain Home - Harvey Bullock, 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 10th, 2020.



He was born on July 10th, 1924, in Arkansas County to Hobert and Fannie (Whatley) Bullock. He married the love of his life, Joy Andrews on November 10th, 1945, in Osceola, AR and they enjoyed 74 years of wedded bliss. Having worked for 50 years at Layne Drilling Company in Stuttgart, AR, he drilled water wells all over the state of Arkansas. He installed the water pumps in Lake Norfork for the city of Mountain Home. Harvey enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, and camping with Joy and his grandchildren. In 1997, Harvey and Joy moved to Mountain Home to be closer to family. They joined Good Sam Camping Club and made many new friends. He was a Mason and a member of First Baptist Church of Mountain Home. In his later years, Harvey enjoyed watching western movies and Razorback football games.



He is survived by his wife, Joy; his brother Marvin Bullock (Bobbie) of Pine Bluff, AR; two sons: Roger Bullock (Sue) of Jonesboro, AR and Cliff Bullock (Susan) of Kilgore, TX; one daughter: Suzanne Mell (Richard) of Mountain Home, AR; seven grandchildren: Brad Bullock, Kandice Mell Alexander (Tom), Eric Bullock, Nathan Bullock, Katie Mell-Davies (Phillip), Bridgette Browing (David) and Daniel Bullock (Chelsea); and six great grandchildren: Patrick, Iva 'Leigh, Lorelai, Adam, Barrett, and TJ.



Preceding Harvey in death were his parents, five brothers and two sisters, and grandbaby Krista Lynn.



The family would like to thank Hospice of the Ozarks for their loving care, especially nurses Patty and Pete. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



The family will announce all service information.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 12 to May 13, 2020