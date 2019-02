Hayden Hoyt Richardson



Clarkridge, Arkansas - A Gathering of Family and Friends for Hayden Hoyt Richardson of Clarkridge, Arkansas, will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Hayden passed away February 19, 2019, in Clarkridge, Arkansas at the age of 56. He was born November 14, 1962, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of Clyde and Janet Estell Anderson Richardson. He married Renate Scardina on November 6, 2002, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a truck driver. Hayden lived in Clarkridge since moving from Louisiana. He was a member of the Clarkridge Church of Christ. He enjoyed farm animals, spending time outdoors, and loved his friends and family. Hayden is survived by his mother, Janet Lewis of Clarkridge, AR; son, Dustin H. Richardson; daughter, Hannah E. (Ryan) Richardson; and two granddaughters, Everly and Alice. He was preceded in death by his father; wife; brother, Kevin H Richardson, and sister, April D Richardson. Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary