Hazel Faltinson



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Graveside Services for Hazel L. Faltinson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Missouri. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Hazel passed away October 1, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 89. She was born April 2, 1930, in Iowa Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Effie Maples Moore. Her mother died when she was five years old, so Elmer and Julia Kesler raised her. She worked as a nurse for 25 years and married Albert Miller, now deceased. She married Paelan M. Faltinson and lived in Mountain Home since moving from Waterloo, Iowa, in 1980. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics and wood carving.



Hazel is survived by her son, Clyde D. Miller; four grandchildren, Tracy Nielsen, Scott Miller, Kelly Garcia and Andrew Miller; and nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019