Hazel Schoephoester
1920 - 2020
Mountain Home - Hazel (Oberle) Schoephoester passed away October 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 100. The daughter of Bernard and Mathilda Oberle, she was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 2, 1920. She married Harold on July 8, 1944 in Syracuse, New York. Harold served in the Army, during World War II in India. Hazel is survived by her three daughters, Susan Schoephoester who lives in Illinois, Barbara Ugolini who lives in Texas and Mary Richardson, who lives in Colorado; four grandchildren, Toni and Michael Ugolini, Kyle, Corey and Bradley Richardson; and two great grandchildren Mikala and Sylvia. Hazel was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Ladies Guild, a lifetime member of VFW Post #3246, an auxiliary member of Baxter Regional Medical Center and a member of Stephen Ministries. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
