Gassville - A Funeral Service for Heather Ann Martin Marion of Gassville, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, May 29, 2020, at Twin Lakes Baptist Church, with Dr. Sam Bailey officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Kyle Martin, Steve Smith, David McClellan, Richard McClellan, Randall Williams and Max Cranfield as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Williams, Tim Martin, and Steve Martin. Heather passed away May 24, 2020, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 42. She was born September 30, 1977, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the daughter of Dale and Judy McClellan Martin. She obtained her nursing degree from Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, and was a Registered Nurse for the Arkansas Department of Health. She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter, who enjoyed playing basketball, boating, and fishing. Heather is survived by her parents Dale and Judy Martin of Gassville, AR; brother, Travis Martin of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Kylee Marion of Gassville, AR; and a host of extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; uncle, Billy McClellan, Dennis McClellan, and Tom Martin. Heather's family wishes to give a special thanks to everyone that helped care for her, especially, Dr. Annick Desjardins, Dr. William Cunningham, Dr. Mark Crabtree, Dr. Lonnie Robinson, Patty Roncalli, Pete Waddell. Memorials may be made to the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 26 to May 29, 2020