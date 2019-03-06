Heather Roberts



Mountain Home - Heather Ann (Collins) Roberts, 46, of Mountain Home passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born December 15, 1972 in Mountain Home to Larry Collins and Anna Hickman. Heather loved reading, gardening, cooking and her dog, Gigi. She is preceded in passing by her grandparents, Ulis and Winnie Ruff and Sneed and Mildred Collins.



Heather is survived by two sons, James Tyler Patterson and Colin Reid Johnson, both of Mountain Home; her father and stepmother, Larry and Emmye Collins of Lincolnton, Georgia; her mother, Anna Hickman of Mountain Home; two brothers, Craig Collins of Germany and Sneed Collins of Martinez, Georgia; six sisters, Libby Inglett of Lexington, South Carolina, Luci Smith of Harlem, Georgia, LeighAnne Hersey of Waycross, Georgia, Bess Robinson of Ocoee, Florida, Savannah Linenburg of Vincennes, Indiana and Emma Woodham of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; a granddaughter, Rylee and many more nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 2:00 p.m., March 7, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel.



