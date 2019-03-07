Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Annis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Annis


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Annis Obituary
Helen Annis

Lake Oswego, Organ - Helen A. Annis, 92, of Lake Oswego, OR passed away on November 27, 2018. Memorial Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 6 with Reverend Charles Kurfman officiating and Reverence Michael Clark assisting. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 prior to the service at 11:00 at the church.

Helen A. Annis was born in Plainfield, IL to James and Ellen Gilmour on July 13, 1926. She graduated from Oswego High School and worked for the Burlington-Northern Railroad prior to her marriage to Clare (Buss) R. Annis on September 20, 1947. She and Buss retired to Mountain Home, AR where Helen became active in the Mountain Home Food Basket, receiving an honor for her years of volunteer service.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Carol Little (Stephen, deceased) of Auburn, IL and Sue Zabel (Bruce) of Lake Oswego, OR, and her grandson, John Little of Minneapolis, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Buss, parents, and siblings.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mountain Home Food Basket, 1341 Eastside, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or .

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now