Helen Annis



Lake Oswego, Organ - Helen A. Annis, 92, of Lake Oswego, OR passed away on November 27, 2018. Memorial Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 6 with Reverend Charles Kurfman officiating and Reverence Michael Clark assisting. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 prior to the service at 11:00 at the church.



Helen A. Annis was born in Plainfield, IL to James and Ellen Gilmour on July 13, 1926. She graduated from Oswego High School and worked for the Burlington-Northern Railroad prior to her marriage to Clare (Buss) R. Annis on September 20, 1947. She and Buss retired to Mountain Home, AR where Helen became active in the Mountain Home Food Basket, receiving an honor for her years of volunteer service.



Helen is survived by her daughters, Carol Little (Stephen, deceased) of Auburn, IL and Sue Zabel (Bruce) of Lake Oswego, OR, and her grandson, John Little of Minneapolis, MN.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Buss, parents, and siblings.



Memorial donations may be made to the Mountain Home Food Basket, 1341 Eastside, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 7 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary