Helen Janette "Jan" Jacobs



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Helen Janette "Jan" Jacobs of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 11AM Saturday, November 15, 2019 at the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church, with Pastor Pete Beevers officiating.



Jan passed away October 28, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 94. She was born July 1, 1925, in Marion, Iowa, the daughter of Carroll and Amy Shenken Roberts. She married Marvin Keith Jacobs on September 26, 1942, in Marion, Iowa. Jan lived the first 47 years of her life in Iowa and the last 47 years in Arkansas. She was a homemaker in Iowa and after moving to Arkansas worked at Baxter Lab and owned a home based business. She joined the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church in 1972, making her one of the longest attending members of the church.



Helen is survived by her son, Jerry (Nancy) Jacobs of Bull Shoals, AR; daughter, Jackie Crow of Hot Springs, SD; brother, John (Sherrill) Roberts of Marion, IA; grandchildren, Ken (Melanie) Day of Casper, WY and Michelle (Mike) Scanlon of Ferndale, WA and four great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Claire Fernow and one grandchild.



Burial will be in the Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



Memorials may be made to Bull Shoals United Methodist Church.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, 2019