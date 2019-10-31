Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
(870) 445-4227
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Janette "Jan" Jacobs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Janette "Jan" Jacobs Obituary
Helen Janette "Jan" Jacobs

Lakeview, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Helen Janette "Jan" Jacobs of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 11AM Saturday, November 15, 2019 at the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church, with Pastor Pete Beevers officiating.

Jan passed away October 28, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 94. She was born July 1, 1925, in Marion, Iowa, the daughter of Carroll and Amy Shenken Roberts. She married Marvin Keith Jacobs on September 26, 1942, in Marion, Iowa. Jan lived the first 47 years of her life in Iowa and the last 47 years in Arkansas. She was a homemaker in Iowa and after moving to Arkansas worked at Baxter Lab and owned a home based business. She joined the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church in 1972, making her one of the longest attending members of the church.

Helen is survived by her son, Jerry (Nancy) Jacobs of Bull Shoals, AR; daughter, Jackie Crow of Hot Springs, SD; brother, John (Sherrill) Roberts of Marion, IA; grandchildren, Ken (Melanie) Day of Casper, WY and Michelle (Mike) Scanlon of Ferndale, WA and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Claire Fernow and one grandchild.

Burial will be in the Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Memorials may be made to Bull Shoals United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now