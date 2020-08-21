1/
Helen Marie Staaden
1921 - 2020
Helen Marie Staaden

Mountain Home - Helen Marie Staaden, 98, passed away August 14, 2020. She was born in New Athens, Illinois, on November 11, 1921 to George T. and Mary M. Hill (nee Ramer). She was married to Gordon William Staaden on August 9, 1942 at Old Monroe, Missouri. Helen and Gordon moved to Mountain Home in 1971 from Toledo, Ohio, following their retirement. Gordon predeceased Helen on August 11, 2007. She is also predeceased by her parents and sister, Katie Ardell Hill Pannier. Helen is survived by her brother, Maurice George (Barbara) Hill, two nieces, Judy (Allen) Harres and Joyce Minard, a nephew, John W. (Leta) Hill, three great-nieces, Carol (Brent) Freeland, Carla (Gary) Wenzel and Lydia Hill, two great-nephews, Darrin (Dora) Harres and Vladimir Hill, and a "special" family friend, Mitch Decoteau. At her request, hundreds of letters from her husband from WWII, that were so special to her, went with her during her cremation. A Graveside Service will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 26, 2019 at the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
