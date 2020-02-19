Services
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Helen Miller

1927 - 2020
Helen Miller Obituary
Helen Miller

Mountain Home - Helen Louise Miller, 92, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Point Lookout Nursing in Hollister, Mo. She was born August 15, 1927 to the late Barton and Gertrude (Myers) Vogan. Helen was the middle child of five children. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Betty Phenicie of Franklin, PA, Barton Vogan, Jr of Beaver Falls, PA, Richard Vogan of Franklin, PA and Sandra Schmader of Grand Junction, CO; husband, Paul Miller and daughter, Janice K. Baker.

Helen is survived by daughters, Mary Lou Dorn-Custodio of Lancaster, CA, Carol (Ron) Southwick of Tucson, AZ, Joyce (David) Clemenson of Hollister, MO and Linda Willett of Mountain Home, AR; sons, Michael (Jeannie) Miller of Quartz Hills, CA and Craig (Sunny) Miller of Mountain Home, AR; sister-in-law, Phyllis Vogan of Polk, PA; 15 grandchildren, six nieces, three nephews and several great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
