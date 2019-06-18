Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Redmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Pauline Redmon


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Pauline Redmon Obituary
Helen Pauline Redmon

Mountain Home - Helen Pauline Stone (McFarland) Redmon, age 84, of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born February 24, 1935 to Reuben and Nova (Fitzpatrick) Stone in Clarkridge, Arkansas.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel and the funeral service will be on Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Thacker Cemetery.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now