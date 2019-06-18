|
Helen Pauline Redmon
Mountain Home - Helen Pauline Stone (McFarland) Redmon, age 84, of Mountain Home passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born February 24, 1935 to Reuben and Nova (Fitzpatrick) Stone in Clarkridge, Arkansas.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel and the funeral service will be on Thursday, June 20th at 10:30 a.m. at Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Thacker Cemetery.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 18, 2019