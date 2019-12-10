Helen Redden



Mountain Home - Mrs. Helen Redden, 89, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, in Mountain Home. She was born November 4, 1930, in Elkton, Kentucky to Newton and Glennie (Henderson) Hollingsworth.



Mrs. Redden taught home economics for almost forty years at various high schools and universities. Her classes were highly sought after and she was very well thought of by her students. In addition to being a teacher she was also a well known Marriage and Family Counselor.



Mrs. Redden is survived by her husband, Billy Redden, of the home; one son, Richard Redden (Joy) of Kearney, Nebraska, and one grandson, Lee Redden of Palo Alto, California.



Mrs. Redden chose to donate her body to medical research to further the knowledge and training of those in the medical field.



Mrs. Redden chose to donate her body to medical research to further the knowledge and training of those in the medical field.

No local services will be scheduled. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home.