Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Redden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Redden


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Redden Obituary
Helen Redden

Mountain Home - Mrs. Helen Redden, 89, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, in Mountain Home. She was born November 4, 1930, in Elkton, Kentucky to Newton and Glennie (Henderson) Hollingsworth.

Mrs. Redden taught home economics for almost forty years at various high schools and universities. Her classes were highly sought after and she was very well thought of by her students. In addition to being a teacher she was also a well known Marriage and Family Counselor.

Mrs. Redden is survived by her husband, Billy Redden, of the home; one son, Richard Redden (Joy) of Kearney, Nebraska, and one grandson, Lee Redden of Palo Alto, California.

Mrs. Redden chose to donate her body to medical research to further the knowledge and training of those in the medical field.

No local services will be scheduled. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now