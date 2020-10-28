Helen Stewart
Flower Mound, TX - Helen Louise Stewart of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away October 23, 2020, in Flower Mound, Texas at the age of 99. She was born January 17, 1921, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Robert and Nan Campbell Wooton. She married Joseph Ernest Stewart on December 26, 1938, in Brookville, Indiana. Ernest and Louise moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas in 1995, from California. She relocated to Flower Mound in 2016. She was a devout Baptist and regularly attended bible studies and weekly devotionals. She enjoyed taking her daily walks, spending time with family and found great joy in helping others in her community. She is survived by her son, Ronald Stewart of Franklin, TN; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great grandchildren. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; ten siblings; her beloved husband; and two daughters, JoAnn and Donna Jean. A Graveside Funeral Service for Louise will be 1:00 pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant officiating. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association www.act.alz.org/donate
