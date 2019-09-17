|
|
Helen W. Jackson
Hattiesburg, MS - Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Walnut Hill Cemetery for Mrs. Helen W. Jackson, 95, of Hattiesburg, MS.
She died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS.
Mrs. Jackson was a retired teacher with the Hattiesburg Public Schools and member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alan Jackson.
She is survived by one son, Kent Jackson of Purvis, MS; one daughter, Margaret Jackson Arant of Chattanooga, TN; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Praying Friends of the Bridegroom, PO Box 23353, Chattanooga, TN 37422. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 17, 2019