Resources
More Obituaries for Henderson Mayfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henderson Mayfield Jr.


1929 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henderson Mayfield Jr. Obituary
Henderson Mayfield, Jr.

Kansas City - Mr. Henderson Mayfield, Jr., 90, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born August 8, 1929 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to Henderson Mayfield and Hattie King. He was a graduate of the Calico Rock Class of 1948, in the Navy from 1952 to 1956, helped build the Norfork Dam in Norfork, Arkansas, and retired from Hallmark cards in Kansas City, Missouri after 47 years. He was also a member of the Adams Lodge 164, The Grand Lodge of Arkansas, and the F. & A.M.

Henderson loved watching sports with his wife of 70 years Mrs. Ina Sue (Francis) Mayfield, (especially the Royals and the Cardinals). He was a man of strong character with a great sense of humor, a packrat who loved collecting many things, and playing the mandolin and fiddle. He was one of a kind.

Henderson is survived by his wife of Kansas City; brother: Robert Mayfield of Missouri; nephews: Bobbie of Colorado, Scott of Missouri, Patrick and Michael Thompson, Tim and David of Arkansas, Allen, Joe and Kirk Rash of Missouri and John Henderson of Oregon; nieces: Kimberly (Mayfield) Hathoot of Arizona, Kathy Mayfield of Arkansas, Sherry (Henderson) Chambers of Missouri, and first cousin: Carol Wendell Green of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his son, James Alan Mayfield.

All service information will be announced by the family. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 8 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -