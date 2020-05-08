|
Henderson Mayfield, Jr.
Kansas City - Mr. Henderson Mayfield, Jr., 90, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born August 8, 1929 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to Henderson Mayfield and Hattie King. He was a graduate of the Calico Rock Class of 1948, in the Navy from 1952 to 1956, helped build the Norfork Dam in Norfork, Arkansas, and retired from Hallmark cards in Kansas City, Missouri after 47 years. He was also a member of the Adams Lodge 164, The Grand Lodge of Arkansas, and the F. & A.M.
Henderson loved watching sports with his wife of 70 years Mrs. Ina Sue (Francis) Mayfield, (especially the Royals and the Cardinals). He was a man of strong character with a great sense of humor, a packrat who loved collecting many things, and playing the mandolin and fiddle. He was one of a kind.
Henderson is survived by his wife of Kansas City; brother: Robert Mayfield of Missouri; nephews: Bobbie of Colorado, Scott of Missouri, Patrick and Michael Thompson, Tim and David of Arkansas, Allen, Joe and Kirk Rash of Missouri and John Henderson of Oregon; nieces: Kimberly (Mayfield) Hathoot of Arizona, Kathy Mayfield of Arkansas, Sherry (Henderson) Chambers of Missouri, and first cousin: Carol Wendell Green of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his son, James Alan Mayfield.
All service information will be announced by the family.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 8 to May 11, 2020