Henry 'Hank' Bremer



Gassville - Henry 'Hank' William Bremer went home to his Lord and Savior on February 9, 2020.



Hank was born on April 18, 1943 in Boston, Massachusetts to Harold and Mildred (Maloon) Bremer. He served in the Marine Corps from 1961 - 1966 as a rifleman. During his time in the service, he earned the rank of Lance Corporal, and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Armed Forces and the Marine Corps Expeditionary Medals, and the Pistol Marksman and Rifle Sharpshooter Badges.



After his military service, Hank lived in Wisconsin and California, finally settling in Arkansas. He enjoyed traveling and adventure, and never "let the grass grow under his feet" for too long. Hank had a unique energy for life, a contagious laugh, and could find the funny side of almost any situation. He loved his family and friends and had a genuine interest in what was going on in their lives. Whether discussing fishing or music, politics or food, Hank could talk with anyone about anything. Lots of folks knew Hank as the meat department manager and head butcher at Town & Country Foods, where he met his future wife Betty. He leaned on the Lord, and his strong faith helped carry him through difficult times. When Betty entered into the care of Hospice of the Ozarks, Hank gained another group of friends and came to rely upon their love and support.



He was the loving husband of Betty, father of Jason (Christy), John (Kyndra), and Cindy (Derek), step-father of Deno (Darci), Toni (Patrick), Nick (Andrea), and Trish (David), and grandpa of Amber, Ashley, Aubrey, Anna, Stormi, Addison, Andrew, Evan, Nash, Millie Grace, Nathan, James, Dana, Megan, Noelle, Miranda, Zoe, and Samantha.



Hank was loved and will be greatly missed by his wife Betty, his children, his step-children, grandchildren, and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Harold, Bob, and Otto Bremer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Harold, Bob, and Otto Bremer.