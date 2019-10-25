Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
1941 - 2019
Henry McCalmont Obituary
Henry Oliver McCalmont, 78, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 20, 2019, in Mountain Home.

He was born June 25, 1941, to the late Henry Gretten and Rosa Ella (Lewis) McCalmont, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He married the love of his life, Sharon House, in 1963 and enjoyed fifty-three years together until her passing in 2016.

Henry, along with his wife, Sharon and their daughter, Tammy, owned and operated the movie theaters in Mountain Home for many years.

Survivors are: his daughter, Tammy McCalmont; one sister, Anna McNew; two brothers: Bill McCalmont and David Gilpin and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents: Henry and Rosa, and one sister, Ella Mae Gilpin.

Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with funeral services starting at 2:00 p.m. in the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain Home Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at

www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
