Henry S. Chodacki
Henry S. Chodacki

Mountain Home, Arkansas - One hundred year old World War II and Korean War veteran, Henry S. Chodacki, left this Earth on June 23, 2020 to join his wife of 48 years, Eleanore, who passed in April. Henry, born in Chicago, August 16, 1919, was a deeply religious man who gave to many charities, especially Native Indian organizations out west. He had the honor to have his B29 Bomber aircraft (Jack's Hack) of which he was flight engineer, restored and on display at the New England Air Museum in Hartford, Connecticut. Henry spent most of his adult life in the St. Paul-Minneapolis, Minnesota area as a civil engineer before moving to Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanore (Lea); his mother and father, Anna and John; his sister, Anne and her husbands, Walter and Edward and niece, Dolores and her husband, Rex.

He is survived by nephew, Robert Wozniak of Mountain Home.

A Graveside Service for Henry will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel, with Father Nazarus Maduba officiating.

Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.
