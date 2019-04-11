Herbert "Herb" Rimmele



Mountain Home - Herbert "Herb" Rimmele age 84 of Mountain Home passed away Sunday April 07, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born and raised in La Salle, IL, the son of LeRoy and Elizabeth (Bartashius) Rimmele (both deceased). Oldest of four children, Jeanette (the late Rudy) West, Roman (Carol) Rimmele and the late Harold Rimmele. Uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Devoted husband of Leona (Mack) Rimmele, of nearly 60 years, since June 1959. Loving father of Thomas (Eileen) Rimmele, Mary (Thomas) Kandel and Richard Rimmele. Proud grandfather of Michael and Brianne Rimmele.



Herb retired from General Motors' Fisher Body in Willow Springs, IL after 32 years as a Tool & Die Maker. He lived in Villa Park and Lombard, IL. He had a lengthy retirement of over 30 years in Mountain Home, AR, and made it his permanent home.



Herb proudly served in the Korean War and earned the National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He served with the 57th Engineering Company and spent time in Germany.



He was fond of the outdoors and especially loved to fish. He will be sorely missed.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Village Chapel with Reverend Norbert Rappold officiating. Interment will be held at Baxter Memorial Gardens. Arrangements will be held at Roller Funeral Home.