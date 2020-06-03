Herbert W. Nelson
Mountain Home - Herbert W. Nelson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 1, 2020, in Calico Rock, Arkansas at the age of 91. He was born November 21, 1928, in Emerson, Nebraska, the son of Charles and Elise Nelson. He married Anita on September 4, 1948, in Howell County, Missouri, and was a carpet layer. Herbert lived in Mountain Home since moving from Caulfield, Missouri, in 2014. He enjoyed fellowship with family and friends and spent time as a scoutmaster. Herbert is survived by his wife, Anita Nelson; three sons, Steve, Gary, and David; and a brother, Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.