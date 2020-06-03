Herbert W. Nelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert W. Nelson

Mountain Home - Herbert W. Nelson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away June 1, 2020, in Calico Rock, Arkansas at the age of 91. He was born November 21, 1928, in Emerson, Nebraska, the son of Charles and Elise Nelson. He married Anita on September 4, 1948, in Howell County, Missouri, and was a carpet layer. Herbert lived in Mountain Home since moving from Caulfield, Missouri, in 2014. He enjoyed fellowship with family and friends and spent time as a scoutmaster. Herbert is survived by his wife, Anita Nelson; three sons, Steve, Gary, and David; and a brother, Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved