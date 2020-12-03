1/1
Herman Biggerstaff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Biggerstaff

Mountain Home -

Mr. Herman John Biggerstaff, age 79 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born to parents Herman and Marian (McCracken) Biggerstaff on January 4, 1941 in Ponca, Nebraska.

Herman is survived by two sons, Scott (Becky) Biggerstaff of Mountain Home, Johnny (Corrina) Biggerstaff of Mountain Home; one daughter, Patti (Jesus Torres) Fluegel of Idaho; three sisters, Verla, Connie, Mardelle; one brother, Gary; many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A portion of Herman's cremated remains will be taken by his family to one of his favorite fishing holes. The rest of his remains will be taken to Ponca, Nebraska where his family will lay him to rest beside his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Mountain Home, Arkansas Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved