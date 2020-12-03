Herman Biggerstaff
Mountain Home -
Mr. Herman John Biggerstaff, age 79 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born to parents Herman and Marian (McCracken) Biggerstaff on January 4, 1941 in Ponca, Nebraska.
Herman is survived by two sons, Scott (Becky) Biggerstaff of Mountain Home, Johnny (Corrina) Biggerstaff of Mountain Home; one daughter, Patti (Jesus Torres) Fluegel of Idaho; three sisters, Verla, Connie, Mardelle; one brother, Gary; many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A portion of Herman's cremated remains will be taken by his family to one of his favorite fishing holes. The rest of his remains will be taken to Ponca, Nebraska where his family will lay him to rest beside his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Mountain Home, Arkansas Humane Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
.