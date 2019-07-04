|
|
Herman LeCost Wilson
Viola - Herman LeCost Wilson, 89, departed this life on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Salem, Arkansas. Herman was born to the late Curtis Elwood Wilson and Christine (Crow) Wilson on January 10, 1930 in Lake City, Arkansas.
Herman was united in marriage to Lena Hartwell on May 26, 1950 in Flint Michigan and raised three children there but always called Arkansas his home. Herman was proud of his upbringing in the hills of Arkansas and Bakersfield, Missouri. Herman retired from General Motors after thirty years in Michigan and then the home grown country boy returned to his home town of Viola. Herman believed in working hard when he had to and having fun when he could. Herman always had a sense of humor and never took anything too seriously. Herman had a way of persevering in any difficulty and never complained about anything he was facing. Even though he didn't say it too often he showed his love for his family by the things he did for them. He loved God and is there with him and all the rest of the family that has gone on before. Herman loved going for a drive, playing the guitar and singing funny songs. Herman had a favorite saying "time changes everything" and was a member of the Viola First Baptist Church. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend.
Herman leaves to mourn his passing; two sons, David Wilson and wife Dorthy of Rockaway Beach, Missouri and Roger Wilson and wife Jeanette of Ozark, Missouri; daughter, Linda Peppers of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Kelly Curry and husband Eric and Holly Ash and husband Jordan; four great grandsons; two great granddaughters; brother, Chester A. Wilson of Viola, Arkansas; sister, Betty Schmidt of Viola, Arkansas; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother (Bud Wilson), son-in-law (Bob Peppers) and sister (Maxine Kain).
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas with Bro. Robert Lash officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 P.M. until time of service on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Barker Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Free Union Cemetery in Leota, Missouri. Memorials may be made to a . Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Arkansas. Guests may sign an online registry @www.barkerfuenral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 4, 2019